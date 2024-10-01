Lewandowski double leads Barcelona to 5-0 win over Young Boys

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice to set his side on course for a 5-0 Champions League thrashing of Swiss side Young Boys on Tuesday as the Catalan giants bounced back from a 2-1 loss at AS Monaco in their opener.

Lewandowski gave the hosts the lead in the eighth minute by tapping in a low Raphinha cross after a fine combination between the Brazilian forward and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

After squandering some decent chances, a quick-fire double from Raphinha and Inigo Martinez gave Barca a 3-0 lead, with the Brazilian netting a rebound in the 34th and defender Martinez scoring with a towering header less than three minutes later.

Lewandowski got his second and Barca's fourth in the 51st minute with a header in the six-yard box from a Martinez corner, before defender Mohamed Camara bundled the ball into his own net in the 81st trying to clear an Alejandro Balde cross.









