Anadolu Efes wins 37th presidential cup, edging Fenerbahçe Beko

Fenerbahçe Beko, the reigning champion of the Türkiye Basketball Super League and the ING Türkiye Cup, faced Anadolu Efes, the league runner-up and cup finalist, in the 37th Men's Presidential Cup.

In a match played on the opening day of the newly completed Basketball Development Center in Istanbul, Anadolu Efes triumphed with a score of 83-82, claiming the 37th Men's Presidential Cup in basketball.

The trophy was presented by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. During the awards ceremony for the organization, which marked Anadolu Efes's 14th victory, Erdoğan awarded medals and the trophy to the team's technical staff and players. Team captain Shane Larkin received the trophy from President Erdoğan.

Club president Tuncay Özilhan, along with team captains Larkin and Rodrigue Beaubois, took a commemorative photo with Erdoğan before lifting the trophy. The team celebrated their victory with confetti.

Erdoğan later congratulated the Fenerbahçe basketball players. The award for the finalist Fenerbahçe Beko was presented to captain Melih Mahmutoğlu by Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak.