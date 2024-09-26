GALATASARAY BEGIN EUROPA LEAGUES LEAGUE STAGE WITH 3-1 WIN AGAINST PAOK

Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray began the UEFA Europa League's league stage with a 3-1 win against Greece's PAOK on Wednesday.

PAOK's Ghanaian full-back Abdul Rahman Baba put the ball into his own net while trying to deflect Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen's header in the 48th minute at Rams Park in Istanbul.

PAOK's Greek midfielder Giannis Konstantelias made good use of Galatasaray goalie Gunay Guvenc's mistake and leveled the score with an accurate touch in the box in the 67th minute.

The Lion's winger Yunus Akgun gave the hosts the lead again in the 75th minute with a hard shot into the goal mouth.

Argentine attacker Mauro Icardi, who was subbed-in in the 78th minute, scored the final score of 3-1 in the 95th minute with an accurate shot to top right corner.

Osimhen and Akgun led the Lions to the victory with their good display.

Galatasaray won three points in their first league stage game of the European competition.

- Lazio beat Dynamo Kyiv 3-0; Manchester United draw 1-1 with Twente

Italian Serie A side Lazio beat Belgian side Dynamo Kyiv 3-1, while English Premier League club Manchester United drew 1-1 with Dutch team Twente in the Europa League on Wednesday.

Lazio's goals were scored by Boulaye Dia in the 4th and 35th minutes and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in the 33rd minute at Imtech Arena.

Dynamo Kyiv's Maxim Braharu and Lazio's Tijani Noslin were sent-off with red cards in the 72nd and 82nd minutes of the match, respectively.

In the other Europa League clash on Wednesday, Manchester United's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen brought the lead to the hosts in the 35th minute at Old Trafford.

Twente's Dutch striker Sam Lammers equalized the score in the 68th minute.

Lazio topped the league phase standings with three points and a goal difference.