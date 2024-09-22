Roma CEO steps down after fan fury over De Rossi sacking

AS Roma Chief Executive Lina Souloukou has stepped down, the Serie A club said on Sunday, following fan anger over the sacking of manager Daniele De Rossi last Wednesday.

"We thank Lina for her dedicated service during a critical period for the club and wish her the best in her future endeavours," Roma said in a short statement on their website.

Italian media said police had been assessing whether Souloukou had needed enhanced security after a threatening banner appeared at the club's training ground.

The Greek sports lawyer bore the brunt of fan fury over the dismissal of club stalwart De Rossi following a winless run in Roma's first four Serie A matches of the season.

De Rossi, who spent nearly two decades at Roma as a player, took over as head coach in January after Jose Mourinho was fired. He has been replaced by former Torino manager Ivan Juric who will be in charge when Roma host Udinese on Sunday.

Souloukou had been hired in April 2023 by the American Friedkin family, the owners of Roma. She was previously the chief executive of Greek club Olympiakos Piraeus.









