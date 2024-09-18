 Contact Us
News Sports

Fenerbahçe Beko sign towering Serbian center Boban Marjanovic

Fenerbahçe Beko has signed Serbian center Boban Marjanovic, standing at 2.24 meters (7 feet 4 inches), to a one-year contract as he returns to European basketball after nine years in the NBA. The 36-year-old, who last played for the Houston Rockets, brings extensive experience and a silver medal from EuroBasket 2017 to the Istanbul powerhouse.

Anadolu Agency SPORTS
Published September 18,2024
Subscribe
FENERBAHÇE BEKO SIGN TOWERING SERBIAN CENTER BOBAN MARJANOVIC

Fenerbahçe Beko on Wednesday signed Serbian center Boban Marjanovic, one of the world's tallest basketball players.

In a statement, Fenerbahçe said 2.24-meter (7 foot 4 inches) tall Marjanovic sealed a one-year deal with the Istanbul powerhouse to return to European basketball.

Marjanovic, 36, has spent the last nine years in the NBA, most recently playing for the Houston Rockets.

He also played for the San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Dallas Mavericks for the premier U.S. league.

Marjanovic averaged 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14 NBA games last season at the Rockets.

The experienced center also played for CSKA Moscow, Zalgiris Kaunas, and Crvena Zvezda Meridianbet Belgrade before his big move to the Spurs.

Playing in EuroBasket 2017, he helped Serbia bring home a silver medal.