Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera suspended for 3 matches in UEFA Europa League

Galatasaray's Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera was suspended Tuesday for three matches in the UEFA Europa League for violent behavior in the club's previous match.

The second-tier Europa League football tournament unveiled the booking list before phase matchday 1 with Muslera, 38, ineligible for the club's first three matches.

In their Aug. 27 match against Swiss club Young Boys, Galatasaray lost the UEFA Champions League playoffs second leg 1-0 in Istanbul and was eliminated.

The Young Boys won 4-2 on aggregate to qualify for the top-flight Champions League phase and send Galatasaray to the Europa League.

A Galatasaray regular since 2011, Muslera was shown a red card near the end of the match for tripping forward Alan Virginius as the French player was celebrating his goal.

Muslera will miss the PAOK, RFS and Elfsborg matches in the Europa League's league phase in September - October.

The 2024-25 Europa League will begin Sept. 25 with Galatasaray without Muslera playing their opener against Greek club PAOK at home.

Muslera will be able to play in the Galatasaray vs. Tottenham Hotspur match (matchday 4) on Nov. 7 in Istanbul.