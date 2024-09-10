TÜRKIYE CAPTAIN CALHANOGLU PROUD TO BE 2024 BALLON DOR NOMINEE

After Türkiye's 3-1 win over Iceland in Monday's UEFA Nations League B, Group B4 match, captain Hakan Calhanoglu spoke about his nomination for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

"There's always criticism, I try to give it a deaf ear," said the 30-year-old midfielder.

"I don't want to brag, but this is the first time in 21 years a Turkish player has gotten the nod for the Ballon d'Or, and I'm proud of that. After all, I'm trying to represent my country in the best way possible. That's always been my goal."

It was back in 2003 when Real Sociedad's Turkish attacker Nihat Kahveci was nominated for the Ballon d'Or, the top-tier football player award of the season.

Hakan also said he will remain at Italian Serie A club Inter Milan.

"There've been offers in recent months but I said I'm staying at Inter and Inter aren't letting me go. I will try to play at the highest level," he said.

"If my body wants it, if my body can do it, I will try to continue my football life as long as I can."

This year Real Madrid's Arda Guler, 19, has also been nominated for the under-21 Kopa Trophy, a sister honor to the Ballon d'Or.