Turkish national basketball player İlkan Karaman passes away

The Turkish Basketball Federation on Sunday reported the death of İlkan Karaman, a 34-year-old basketball player who played for Çayırova Belediyespor.



In their condolence message, the Federation stated, "With deep sorrow, we have learned of the passing of İlkan Karaman, who represented our national team. The Turkish Basketball Federation extends our condolences to the deceased, may Allah have mercy on him, and to his precious family, loved ones, and the basketball community."



İlkan Karaman played for various teams during his career including TOFAŞ, Karşıyaka, Fenerbahçe, Acıbadem Üniversitesi, Beşiktaş, İstanbul Büyükşehir Belediyespor, Büyükçekmece Basketbol, Cholet, Antibes Sharks, Petkimspor, Yalovaspor, Manisa Büyükşehir Belediyespor, Formosa Taishin, and Çayırova Belediyespor.



Beşiktaş and Galatasaray clubs also expressed their condolences for Karaman.



















