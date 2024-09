Aryna Sabalenka won the 2024 U.S. Open women's title Saturday after defeating Jess Pegula in straight sets.

The 26-year-old from Belarus defeated Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5 to win her third career Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Sabalenka added the U.S. Open to her back-to-back Australian Open wins in 2013 and 2014.

The match against Pegula lasted one hour and 53 minutes.