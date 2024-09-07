Cedi Osman joins Panathinaikos BC AKTOR for 2024-25 season

Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens confirmed Saturday the signing of NBA veteran Cedi Osman to a one-year contract.

"And now Greens, you can enjoy your weekend… #TheFirstCedi is GREEN," Panathinaikos wrote on X.

Osman played for Anadolu Efes, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the San Antonio Spurs.

The 29-year-old forward spent seven seasons in the NBA where he averaged 9.3 points, two rebounds and two assists in 495 games.

In 2020, he became Türkiye's national goodwill ambassador when he was placed on the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors list.

Under the helm of Turkish head coach Ergin Ataman, The Greens ended their 13-year wait with a EuroLeague champion last season.