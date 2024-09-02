Istanbul to host the prestigious EEF Balkan Championship

Türkiye's Equestrian Federation, in collaboration with the European Equestrian Federation, is proud to host the prestigious EEF Balkan Championship in Istanbul. This event, set to take place at the Istanbul Kemer Country Club Equestrian Sports Club, will bring together the finest equestrians and horses from across the Balkans.



The championship will feature two major events: Dressage, from September 1st to 4th, and Show Jumping, from September 4th to 8th, 2024. National teams and individual competitors from Albania, Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, Greece, and Türkiye will fiercely compete for the coveted Balkan Cup.



Türkiye's National Equestrian Team will participate in six categories: stars, juniors, young adults, women, masters, and young horses. The athletes will aim for success both individually and as teams, overcoming various obstacles.



In addition to the competitions, a Balkan Conference with representatives from Balkan countries will also be held. This year marks the 57th edition of the championship, featuring 157 riders and 160 horses.



Equestrian enthusiasts can enjoy the competitions via live broadcasts on Türkiye Equestrian Federation TV (http://tbftv.binicilik.org.tr/) and TRT Spor Yıldız, all free of charge. The event schedule is available on the Türkiye Equestrian Federation's website.



Türkiye Equestrian Federation President Hasan Engin Tuncer expressed his pleasure in welcoming the Balkan teams to Türkiye and extended his best wishes to all participating athletes.



















