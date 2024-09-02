American Muslims call on Joe Biden to value Palestinian and Israeli lives equally

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a prominent US Muslim group, on Monday urged President Joe Biden to value Palestinian and Israeli lives equally.

The call came two days after recovery of six hostages, including an American, in Gaza, which prompted protests against the government led by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a statement, the group asked Biden to condemn the murder of a 58-year-old Palestinian man from the West Bank whose body it said was returned to his family with clear signs of torture after two hours in Israeli custody.

"Just as President Biden clearly and passionately condemned the killing of Israeli hostages, he should clearly and passionately condemn the torture-murder of this 58-year-old Palestinian man from the West Bank and the killing of tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians, as well as numerous Israeli hostages, in Gaza," said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad.

"Every innocent human life matters, whether Palestinian, Israeli or American, but our government's policies and rhetoric say otherwise. President Biden must finally start to treat Palestinians as human beings who deserve the same rights as all other people," he added.

Awad also welcomed Biden's remarks that Netanyahu is not doing enough on for the release of hostages, saying the US president must match his words with action.

The CAIR reiterated its call for Biden to force Netanyahu to "agree to a ceasefire that ends the Gaza genocide and frees all hostages and political prisoners".

Israel estimates that more than 100 hostages are still being held by the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza, some of whom are believed to have been already killed.

For months, the US, Qatar, and Egypt have been trying to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to ensure a prisoner exchange and a cease-fire and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. But mediation efforts have been stalled due to Netanyahu's refusal to meet Hamas' demands to stop the war.

Israel's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip has killed more than 40,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured over 94,100 others, according to local health authorities.

An ongoing blockade of the enclave has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice.