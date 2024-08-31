Milan still winless after 2-2 draw at Lazio

Rafael Leao came off the bench to earn AC Milan a 2-2 draw with Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, but Paulo Fonseca's side are still without a win in Serie A this season.

Milan were in front at the break through Serbian defender Strahinja Pavlovic's eighth-minute goal, but Lazio hit back in the second half as Valentin Castellanos and Boulaye Dia scoring in quick succession.

Fonseca reacted by sending on four substitutes, which had an immediate impact with Leao netting two minutes after coming on as the game came to life after an opening half light on entertainment.

Another substitute Tammy Abraham had a late chance to grab a win for the visitors but his effort was saved and Milan have two points from three games, with Lazio on four.









