NHL star, brother killed while biking in New Jersey

Columbus Blue Jackets star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother were killed Thursday night while bicycling in the US state of New Jersey, police said Friday.

Gaudreau, 31, and his brother Matthew, 29, died after being struck by a vehicle in Oldmans Township, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Trenton.

The 43-year-old driver of the car that hit the brothers was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, police said.

National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman said he was shocked and saddened by the death of Gaudreau, whose "infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname 'Johnny Hockey.'"

Gaudreau played his first nine seasons for the Calgary Flames before joining the Blue Jackets.

According to local press reports, the Gaudreau brothers had returned to their New Jersey home for the wedding of one of their sisters on Friday.









