Uruguayan footballer Izquierdo dies days after collapsing during match

Uruguayan player Juan Izquierdo died days after collapsing on the pitch during a game with an irregular heartbeat, Club Nacional De Football confirmed on Wednesday.

"With the deepest pain and shock in our hearts, Club Nacional de Football announces the passing of our beloved player Juan Izquierdo," Nacional said in a statement.

"We express our most sincere condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and loved ones. All of Nacional is mourning his irreparable loss. RIP. Juan, you will be with us forever," it added.

Izquierdo, 27, collapsed on the pitch after suffering an irregular heartbeat during a Copa Libertadores game in the 84th minute during Nacional's game over Brazilian club Sao Paulo last week.

Uruguayan defender had been undergoing medical treatment at the intensive care unit of the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo since Aug. 22.

Izquierdo scored one goal in 27 matches for Club Nacional De Football.

Meanwhile, Uruguay's first and second-tier football leagues were postponed following his collapse.















