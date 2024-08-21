Guardians score six in 12th to defeat Yankees

Pinch hitter Lane Thomas hit a tiebreaking double to start a six-run 12th inning for the Cleveland Guardians, who earned a marathon 9-5 victory over the host New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

Thomas helped the Guardians avoid a fourth straight loss and win for the sixth time in 16 games on a night when they drew 14 walks, stranded 20 and went 7-for-24 with runners in scoring position.

The righty-hitting Thomas batted for Bo Naylor against New York left-handed reliever Tim Mayza (0-2) and lined a 2-2 pitch to left field to easily score automatic runner Daniel Schneemann.

It was the outfielder's seventh hit in 54 at-bats (.130) since being acquired at the trade deadline from the Washington Nationals.

Jose Ramirez padded the lead with an RBI single off Michael Tonkin, and David Fry blew it open with a bases-clearing triple to center field after Tyler Freeman drew Cleveland's 13th walk.

Rookie Jhonkensy Noel capped the big inning with an RBI infield single.

Emmanuel Clase pitched two innings for the first time this season and Tim Herrin (5-0) stranded two in the 11th before Cleveland's big inning.

Aaron Judge hit a two-run double off Scott Barlow in the bottom of the 12th before Alex Verdugo made the final out of the 4-hour, 5-minute marathon.

Cleveland stopped a three-game losing streak after being held to four runs in a three-game sweep at Milwaukee over the weekend.

The Yankees lost their third game in a row, going 1-for-16 with runners in scoring position and stranding 12.