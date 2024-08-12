 Contact Us
News Sports Brentford sign Carvalho from Liverpool

Brentford sign Carvalho from Liverpool

Fabio Carvalho has joined Brentford from Liverpool on a five-year contract, the London club announced Monday. No fee was disclosed, but British media reports said the 21-year-old Portuguese forward would initially cost the Bees £22.5 million ($28.7 million, 26.3 million euros), with a further £5 million in add-ons.

Reuters SPORTS
Published August 12,2024
Subscribe
BRENTFORD SIGN CARVALHO FROM LIVERPOOL

Brentford have signed attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho from fellow Premier League side Liverpool on a five-year deal, the West London club announced on Monday.

The financial details were not disclosed but British media reported that the deal was worth around 27.5 million pounds ($35.10 million).

Born in Portugal, the 21-year-old represented England at various youth levels before switching to Portugal at Under-21 level. He joined Liverpool in 2022 from Fulham.

Carvalho, who spent last season on loan at Bundesliga club RB Leipzig and English Championship side Hull City, made 21 appearances for Liverpool across all competition, scoring three goals.