Brentford sign Carvalho from Liverpool

Brentford have signed attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho from fellow Premier League side Liverpool on a five-year deal, the West London club announced on Monday.

The financial details were not disclosed but British media reported that the deal was worth around 27.5 million pounds ($35.10 million).

Born in Portugal, the 21-year-old represented England at various youth levels before switching to Portugal at Under-21 level. He joined Liverpool in 2022 from Fulham.

Carvalho, who spent last season on loan at Bundesliga club RB Leipzig and English Championship side Hull City, made 21 appearances for Liverpool across all competition, scoring three goals.







