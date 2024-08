Brazil defeated Türkiye 3-1 to win the women's volleyball bronze medal Saturday in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Brazilian women's national volleyball team sealed the third-place match with the sets of 25-21, 27-25, 22-25, and 25-15 at South Paris Arena 1.

The United States will take on Italy in the women's volleyball gold-medal match at the same venue on Sunday.