U.S. TO TAKE ON FRANCE IN MENS OLYMPIC BASKETBALL FINAL

U.S. to take on France in men's Olympic basketball final

The U.S. will take on France in the men's Olympic basketball final on Saturday.

A LeBron James-led Team USA, the oldest men's Olympic basketball squad in U.S. history, eliminated Serbia with a narrow 95-91 win in the men's basketball semifinal match of the 2024 Paris Olympics at Bercy Arena on Thursday.

It was anybody's game until the last period when the U.S. got the upper hand with a few minutes to go.

James rallied his team with a triple double; 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, while his teammate Stephen Curry dropped 36 points.

A familiar player for the U.S. team from the NBA, Nikola Jokic, tried to lead Serbia to victory with 17 points and 11 assists, but it was not enough.

Serbia to face Germany in bronze medal match

Serbia will face Germany in the bronze medal match on Saturday after France's 73-69 victory against the Germans in the semifinal clash on Thursday.

Guerschon Yabusele dropped 17 points for France, while his teammate Isaia Cordinier contributed with 16 points at Bercy Arena.

Dennis Schroder scored 18 points for Germany.