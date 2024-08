China’s Chang Yuan wins gold medal in women's 54kg boxing at 2024 Paris Olympics

China's Chang Yuan won the gold medal in the women's 54kg weight class of boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday.

Chang beat Turkish athlete Hatice Akbas, who was awarded the silver medal by a 5-0 unanimous decision at Stade Roland-Garros.

China, which are second in the total medal wins table with 73, won their 29th gold medal.

Türkiye is in 60th spot in the medal standings with two silvers and three bronzes.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will end on Sunday.