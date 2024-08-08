DUTCH SWIMMER SHARON VAN ROUWENDAAL CLINCHES WOMENS MARATHON GOLD AT PARIS 2024

Dutch swimmer Sharon van Rouwendaal on Thursday won women's 10-kilometer marathon gold in aquatics after at least a two-hour swim in the River Seine at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Van Rouwendaal, 30, a Rio 2016 gold medalist, beat her Australian opponent Moesha Johnson to win the marathon swimming in two hours, three minutes and 34.2 seconds.

Johnson took silver medal, finishing 5.5 seconds behind van Rouwendaal. Italy's Ginevra Taddeucci earned a bronze as she came third.

Van Rouwendaal has become the first athlete to win two Olympic golds in marathon swimming and three medals in this discipline. She previously took silver at Tokyo 2020.

In the Olympics history, the marathon swimming was first held at the Beijing 2008.

The Paris 2024 will end on Sunday.















