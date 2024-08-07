Turkish guard Furkan Korkmaz joins AS Monaco from Philadelphia 76ers

AS Monaco Basket on Wednesday confirmed the signing of Türkiye's Furkan Korkmaz from Philadelphia 76ers for the 2024-25 season, with an option for another year.

"We're happy to announce that Furkan Korkmaz joins the Roca Family on 1+1 deal," the team said in a statement.

Korkmaz said he was "thrilled" to join AS Monaco Basket. "Looking forward to the journey ahead and the memories we'll create together. Let's make this season one to remember!" he wrote on X.

In a separate statement, he said: "Winning the EuroLeague is quite possible, but every team member has to give their best every day. It's a matter of hard work, dedication and continuous effort on and off the floor."

Korkmaz was selected No. 26 in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Turkish guard, who spent seven seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, averaged 6.8 points, 2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists with the 76ers.

The 27-year-old has appeared in 328 NBA games and 33 playoff games.















