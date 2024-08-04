West Ham sign Dutch winger Summerville from Leeds

West Ham United have signed Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville from Leeds United on a five-year deal with an option to extend for another year, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

The 22-year-old, who joined Leeds in 2020, was named the English Championship's player of the season in 2023-24 after scoring 19 goals and providing nine assists.

The transfer fee was not disclosed, though media reports put the deal in excess of 25 million pounds ($32 million).

"It's the perfect next step for my career. West Ham United is a huge club, with lots of ambition and great players," Summerville said in a statement.

West Ham begin their Premier League campaign at home against Aston Villa on Aug. 17.








