Beşiktaş hammer Galatasaray 5-0 to win Turkish Super Cup

Istanbul's Beşiktaş tore apart archrivals Galatasaray 5-0 to win Türkiye's Turkcell Super Cup on Saturday.

Italian forward Ciro Immobile, who signed with Beşiktaş this summer, scored two goals, including an early opener against last season's Turkish champions, Galatasaray.

Beşiktaş led at the end of the first half 1-0 at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium, then poured in on, scoring four goals in the second 45 minutes.

Norwegian right-back Jonas Svensson, Portuguese star Rafa Silva, who is another summer signing, and Turkish youngster Mustafa Hekimoğlu were the other scorers who helped the Black Eagles win by a large margin.

Near the end of the match, Galatasaray were down to 10 men as Danish defender Victor Nelsson was sent off after a professional foul.

Immobile was named the man of the match.

Beşiktaş won their third Super Cup in the tournament's history.

They previously secured the inaugural Super Cup in 2006 and raised the trophy again in 2021.