U.S. gymnast Simone Biles becomes oldest all-around champion since 1952

American artistic gymnast Simone Biles became the oldest all-around champion since 1952.

The 27-year-old American gymnast outlasted second-place Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and her third-place teammate Sunisa Lee.

"Biles dazzled once again, earning a 59.131 total in the all-around, holding off Andrade (57.932). Tokyo 2020 champ Suni Lee finished with the bronze at 56.465," the Olympics said in a statement.

She bagged the biggest title in the women's category of her sport since then-30-year-old Soviet gymnast Maria Gorokhovskaya won the first-ever Olympic all-around in Melbourne in 1952.

Biles also broke a 120-year-old record to become the only US gymnast to win six Olympic gold medals, including six gold medals in Rio 2016.