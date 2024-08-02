U.S. gymnast Simone Biles becomes oldest all-around champion since 1952

 Contact Us
27-year-old American artistic gymnast Simone Biles became the oldest all-around gymnastics champion since 1952, scoring 59.131 to outlast Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and teammate Sunisa Lee. This makes Biles the oldest to win since Soviet gymnast Maria Gorokhovskaya at the 1952 Melbourne Olympics and the only U.S. gymnast to win six Olympic gold medals.

Published August 02,2024
The 27-year-old American gymnast outlasted second-place Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and her third-place teammate Sunisa Lee.

"Biles dazzled once again, earning a 59.131 total in the all-around, holding off Andrade (57.932). Tokyo 2020 champ Suni Lee finished with the bronze at 56.465," the Olympics said in a statement.

She bagged the biggest title in the women's category of her sport since then-30-year-old Soviet gymnast Maria Gorokhovskaya won the first-ever Olympic all-around in Melbourne in 1952.

Biles also broke a 120-year-old record to become the only US gymnast to win six Olympic gold medals, including six gold medals in Rio 2016.