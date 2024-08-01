SPAIN BEAT BRAZIL 2-0 IN WOMENS FOOTBALL AT PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

 Contact Us
Published August 01,2024
Spain defeated Brazil 2-0 in Paris Olympics 2024 women's football to move to the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half at Bordeaux Stadium.

However, Alexia Putellas scored the opening in the 68th minute while Athenea del Castillo produced a late goal in the Group C clash.

Brazil star Marta was sent off with a straight red card for a brutal challenge on Spanish captain Olga Carmona in first-half stoppage time.

Despite a loss, Brazil advanced to the next round as one of the best third-place teams.

Winning all group games, The Spaniards topped the group ahead of Japan, which finished with six points.