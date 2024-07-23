Irish parliament speaker urges end to Israeli attacks on Gaza

Irish Parliament Speaker Sean O Fearghail has called for an immediate end to the "massacre and completely unjustifiable atrocity" in the Gaza Strip.

Fearghail spoke to Anadolu about Israel's attacks on Palestine and the Turkish-Irish relations during his visit to Türkiye on July 18, where he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Highlighting the threefold objectives of his visit, Fearghail emphasized Türkiye's role in the crises that are taking place in the world today, especially in Palestine and Ukraine, the improvement of inter-parliamentary relations and the exploration of trade potentials between the two countries.

Fearghail reiterated Ireland's recognition of Palestine as a state and its solidarity with Palestinian children suffering from the conflict.

"This massacre, this completely unjustifiable atrocity that we see day after day, must be brought to an end. It can only be brought to an end through the engagement of other countries in the region," the speaker added.

He praised Türkiye's proactive stance in seeking a solution to the conflict and stressed the need for immediate action. "We are running out of time and we need that matter resolved sooner," he urged.

He condemned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the ongoing violence and urged him to abandon the "road of war."

Fearghail also discussed Türkiye's mediation efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war, noting the positive impact of the grain corridor agreement on European, particularly Irish, farmers. He praised Ankara's diplomatic initiatives in mitigating the effects of the war.

- Bilateral relations

Fearghail noted the warm and cordial relations between Türkiye and Ireland, highlighting the significant growth in trade.

With some 12,000 Turkish citizens living in his country, Fearghail said they make a valuable contribution to the country's economy and society.

He highlighted the potential for further economic cooperation and said that Turkish investors and workers are welcome in Ireland.

Regarding Türkiye's EU candidacy, Fearghail reiterated Ireland's support for aspiring EU members and affirmed Türkiye's potential contributions to Europe.

He underlined the mutual benefits of Türkiye's EU membership for both Türkiye and the European Union.









