Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France 2024

Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates won the 111th Tour de France on Sunday.

The 25-year-old from Slovenia clinched the 2024 title with a total time of 83 hours, 38 minutes, and 56 seconds in the general ranking in the annual road bicycle race held over 23 days.

Pogacar, who previously won the 2020 and 2021 editions, completed the Tour with a margin of win of six minutes and 17 seconds ahead of second-place Jonas Vingegaard and third-place Remco Evenepoel.

Meanwhile, legendary British cyclist Mark Cavendish ended his career with the Monaco-Nice stage.

The 39-year-old Cavendish bagged a record 35 Tour de France stages.

Pogacar became the first athlete to seal the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France in the same year since the late Marco Pantani in 1998.