Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova gives birth to son

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova said Monday she had given birth to a son, almost exactly 10 years after winning her second title on the grass at the All England club.

The 34-year-old Czech announced her pregnancy on New Year's Day, saying she was putting her career on hold.

On Monday, she posted a photo on Facebook of her hand touching the baby boy's hand with a caption saying "Petr, 7.7.2024".

Kvitova, who married her coach Jiri Vanek in July 2023, won Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014, alongside 31 WTA singles titles.

