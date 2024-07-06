 Contact Us
Egypt international Refaat dies four months after heart attack

Modern Future FC has annonced that Ahmed Refaat, the Egyptian international, passed away on Saturday at the age of 31 due to complications from a heart attack he suffered during a match four months ago.

AFP SPORTS
Published July 06,2024
Egyptian international Ahmed Refaat died on Saturday at the age of 31 of complications following a heart attack he suffered four months ago during a match, his club Modern Future FC announced.

The winger, who played seven times for the national side, suffered cardiac arrest on March 11 during a league match against Al-Ittihad Alexandria.

He was rushed to hospital, resuscitated and placed in intensive care for almost a month.

He was fitted with a pacemaker and was allowed out of hospital with further medical tests scheduled.

Last month, Refaat said in a television interview that he was feeling better and wanted to return to the pitch. A few days before his death, he visited his club team-mates.

Refaat made his international debut in 2013 in a friendly against Uganda but did not feature again until 2021. He scored two goals for Egypt with the last of his seven appearances coming in a 4-1 defeat by South Korea in June 2022.