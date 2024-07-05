Spain knock out hosts Germany to reach Euro 2024 semi-finals

A Mikel Merino goal in extra time gave Spain a dramatic 2-1 win over Germany in an enthralling quarter-final clash on Friday between the two most successful European Championship nations.



The game was into the 119th minute and looked set for a penalty shootout before substitute Merino rose to head home the winning goal from Dani Olmo's cross and break the hearts of the majority of the crowd inside the Stuttgart Arena.



After a scoreless first half, Olmo put Spain ahead six minutes after the break, drilling home a first-time shot into the bottom corner, but Germany forced extra time through an 89th goal from Florian Wirtz.



The hosts Germany pushed hard for a late leveller but Spain held out to advance to the last four and a meeting with either Portugal or France who play later on Friday.