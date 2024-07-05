Erdoğan says Putin visit could help Ankara-Damascus ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said a possible visit to Turkey by Russia's Vladimir Putin could pave the way for a new period in Turkey-Syria rapprochement, the Turkish media outlets reported on Friday.

"We may extend an invitation to Mr. Putin along with (Syrian regime leader) Bashar al-Assad. If Mr. Putin can carry out a visit to Türkiye, this could be the start of a new process," he was cited as telling reporters on a return flight from Kazakhstan where he met the Russian president.

He added that only Daesh and YPG/PKK terror groups were against Türkiye and Syria restoring ties, which had been severed following the 2011 Syrian civil war.







