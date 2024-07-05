Merih Demiral handed 2-match suspension over wolf salute gesture after Austria match in EURO 2024 last 16

The UEFA Disciplinary Committee has given national football player Merih Demiral a 2-match suspension for the wolf salute gesture made during the Austria match in the round of 16 of the 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024).

In a statement from UEFA, it was noted that Merih Demiral was banned for two matches for displaying behavior of an unsportsmanlike nature at sporting events, damaging the reputation of football, and acting contrary to the general principles of conduct.

Additionally, it was learned that the Turkish Football Federation is working on appealing the decision.

If the decision is not changed, Merih Demiral will miss the quarter-final match against the Netherlands and the semi-final match if the national team advances.









