Man United manager Erik ten Hag signs 2-year contract extension

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag on Thursday extended his contract until June 2026.

"I am very pleased to have reached agreement with the club to continue working together," the 54-year-old former-center back said in a statement.

"Looking back at the past two years, we can reflect with pride on two trophies and many examples of progression from where we were when I joined," he added.

The Dutchman stressed there is still lots of hard work ahead to reach the levels expected of Red Devils, which means "challenging for English and European titles."

Ten Hag, whose previous deal was due to expire in 2025, joined Man United from Ajax in 2022.

He led the team to victory in the 2023 English League Cup and the 2024 English FA Cup.

Under his helm, Manchester United finished in eighth place with 60 points last season.















