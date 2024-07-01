UEFA investigating England star Jude Bellingham for goal celebration gesture

Jude Bellingham of England look on during the UEFA EURO 2024 Round of 16 soccer match between England and Slovakia, in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, June 30, 2024. (IHA Photo)

UEFA said it is investigating England star Jude Bellingham for "a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct" over a gesture he made after scoring his dramatic equalizer against Slovakia on Sunday.

A "UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of the basic rules of decent conduct by the English Football Association player, Jude Bellingham, having allegedly occurred in the scope of this match," the European football governing body said in a statement on Monday.

The 21-year-old scored an injury-time equalizer against Slovakia in the EURO 2024 last 16 match, which England won 2-1.

The Real Madrid and England midfielder scored an overhead kick in 95th minute to keep England in the game, and after his classy goal Bellingham was seen making a crotch-grabbing gesture towards the Slovakian bench.

Bellingham, however, said on X that it was "an inside joke gesture towards some close friends who were at the game."

"Nothing but respect for how that Slovakia team played tonight," he added.

England will next face Switzerland in a quarterfinal match on Saturday.

The EURO 2024 will end on July 14.