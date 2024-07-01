Galatasaray sign Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi on 3-year deal

Defending Turkish champions Galatasaray on Monday signed Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi on a three-year deal.

"An agreement has been reached for the transfer of professional football player Michy Batshuayi-Atunga for three seasons," Galatasaray said on X.

As per the deal, the Istanbul club said Batshuayi's annual salary would be €3 million or $3.22 million, and a €3 million bonus to be paid during three years.

So Batshuayi will have a signing fee of €1.5 million for the 2024-25 season, €1 million for the 2025-26 season and €500,000 for the 2026-27 season, Galatasaray confirmed.

Batshuayi, 30, has also played for Galatasaray's archrivals Beşiktaş and Fenerbahçe in Türkiye.

He was a Fenerbahçe forward in the past two seasons to score 44 goals in 75 appearances.

Batshuayi also represented Olympique Marseille, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, and Valencia.

He won the English Premier League title with Chelsea.