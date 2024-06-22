Manchester City honorary president Sir Howard Bernstein dies at age of 71

Manchester City are mourning the death of honorary president Sir Howard Bernstein.Bernstein, a former chief executive of Manchester City Council and lifelong City fan who was also president of Lancashire Cricket for a decade, died aged 71 after a short illness."Sir Howard's contribution and dedication to the development and regeneration of Manchester was remarkable, and his passion for our football club was clear for all to see," said a City statement."Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this very difficult time."In his council role he spearheaded the city's hosting of the 2002 Commonwealth Games."Sir Howard's legacy shaped Manchester as the city we know, and he will forever be a part of Manchester's history," said a family statement.