England held to 1 - 1 draw with Denmark in EURO 2024

England were held to a 1 - 1 draw with Denmark in Group C of EURO 2024 on Thursday.

Harry Kane scored the opener at Frankfurt Arena to give England the lead in the 18th minute but Morten Hjulmand made a classy long-range shot to level in the 34th minute.

It was a scoreless second half and the match ended in a tie.

England are top of Group C with four points, followed by Denmark and Slovenia with two points apiece.

Serbia are at the bottom of the standings with one point.