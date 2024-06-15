SPAINS YAMAL YOUNGEST PLAYER IN EURO HISTORY AT AGE 16

News Sports Spain's Yamal youngest player in Euro history at age 16

In Sunday's 3-0 victory against Croatia, Lamine Yamal from Spain made history as the youngest player to ever compete in the European championship. Not only that, but he also contributed an assist during the game.

Spain's 16-year-old Lamine Yamal became the youngest player in European championship history in Sunday's 3-0 triumph over Croatia, in which he also provided an assist.



The Barcelona forward made his Euro debut at 16 years 338 days to lower the previous mark of 17 years 246 days from Poland's Kacper Kozłowski, set at the last Euros in 2021.



It was the latest age record for Yamal, who will turn 17 the day before the Berlin final on July 14.



Last year, he became the youngest Spain player and a scorer at 16 years 57 days in a 7-1 victory over Georgia. He made his Barca debut at age 15.



Despite the historic milestone which included setting up Dani Carvajal's third for the triple champions, Spain coach Luis De La Fuente stressed that there's no "need to analyse such a young player" after one game.



"Lamine Yamal is impressing everyone and going up through the levels. He has to keep improving everyday and over time he will become a wonderful footballer.



"Of course we just started out, it's one game, we don't need to analyse such a young player," he told a news conference after the game.



Yamal told uefa.com: "We are a family, we are very confident and the way Dani celebrated his goal with me shows that. When I saw Dani making a move to the front post I put it there and he finished brilliantly."



"Starting with a win like this, against a rival like this, is very important for the team. But we're turning our minds to the next match already."



De La Fuente meanwhile also praised Fabian Ruiz, who was named Man of the Match after setting up Alvaro Morata ad scoring the second himself.



"He's an exceptional player. Based on what we've seen from him on a daily basis, he's fantastic, we know what he brings to the team," the coach said.



"We should recognized the quality that he has. He's the embodiment of the players who work in the shadows but should be recognized by the media," he added.



Ruiz, meanwhile, said he appreciated what his coach said, but he's not really interested in the noise from the outside.



"I've never really thought about that (being underrated). I just try to do my job on the pitch and what happens on the outside doesn't interest me," he told journalists.



Ruiz also praised Yamal, saying: "He's a wonderful player and it's fantastic he's with us."











