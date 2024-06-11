Poland beat Türkiye 2-1 in international friendly

Poland beat Türkiye 2-1 on Monday in the last international friendly match before the 2024 UEFA European Championship (EURO 2024).

Poland netted twice against the Crescent Stars, which had more possession of the ball at Kazimierz Gorski National Stadium in Warsaw.

Hellas Verona attacker Karol Swiderski brought the lead to Poland in the 12th minute but suffered an ankle injury during his goal celebration and had to come off later in the match.

Poland's all-time leading goal-scorer Robert Lewandowski hurt his right leg in the 32nd minute and was substituted.

In the second half, Türkiye seemed to have more control of the game after the entry of Real Madrid's young Turkish star Arda Güler, but they wasted several scoring chances.

Türkiye's pressure on the opposition initially paid off as Galatasaray forward Barış Alper Yılmaz equalized in the 77th minute.

But just two minutes later, Yılmaz's teammate from the Lions, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, missed the chance to bring the lead to the Crescent Stars as he aimed his long shot to the crossbar while Poland goalie Wojciech Szczesny was away from his goal.

Poland's midfielder from AS Roma, Nicola Zalewski, scored the late winning goal for his team in the 90th minute.