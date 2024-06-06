News Sports Premier League clubs vote to continue using VAR next season

Premier League teams voted in favour of keeping Video Assistant Referees (VAR) on Thursday, despite the considerable amount of criticism this past season about the technology-aided officiating system.

Premier League clubs have voted 19 to one to keep VAR next season.



The league confirmed there had been a vote in favour of continuing with the technology in 2024-25.



The PA news agency understands Wolverhampton Wanderers – who last month called the vote to scrap VAR – were ultimately the only club to back its abolition.



The Black Country club were understood to be adamant, even the day before the Premier League's annual general meeting in Harrogate on Thursday, that they wanted a vote to take place, even though they anticipated a heavy defeat.



The Premier League, its clubs and referees' body Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) acknowledged that improvements needed to be made for the benefit of the game and supporters.



Semi-automated offside technology is set to be introduced in the autumn, which top-flight sources say will reduce the length of time required for offside checks, while in-stadium announcements will be made where an on-field decision is changed following a VAR intervention.



The Premier League said the "high threshold" for intervention would also be maintained.



The Premier League also hopes to improve the fan experience of VAR by offering big screen replays of all VAR interventions where possible.



The league said it would work with PGMOL on "more robust" training for officials to improve consistency, including an emphasis on speed while preserving accuracy. The league also promised "expanded communications" on VAR from its match centre and through continuing with programmes like Match Officials Mic'd Up.



The league said it will also continue to lobby the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which sets the laws of the game, to allow live video and audio broadcast during VAR reviews.











