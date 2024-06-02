JOSE MOURINHO UNVEILED AS FENERBAHÇES NEW HEAD COACH

Renowned head coach Jose Mourinho met the fans of his new team, Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahçe, on Sunday.

The Portuguese head coach signed the official contract with the Yellow Canaries in front of the fans at Ulker Stadium, with club president Ali Koç, and then signed a Fenerbahçe jersey with several fans selected from the crowd.

Koç described him as a living legend, one of the five best managers alive, and said they set their first goal as to win the Super Lig championship.

He added that they do not want to disrupt the current squad unless there is an extraordinary transfer offer and that they aim to add new players.

Mourinho began his speech after pausing a few times in surprise at the intensity of the fans' cheers, saying: "First of all, I want to thank you all for your love. I've felt it since the first time my name was linked with Fenerbahçe."

He added that the love of fans for managers normally comes with achievements but "this great appreciation" at the beginning gives him a great responsibility.

Mourinho noted that ever since he met Koç, he wanted to be Fenerbahçe's head coach because he understood Koç's ideals for the club.

The "Special One" stressed that he wants to improve the Turkish league and Turkish football, but the most important thing for him is to improve Fenerbahçe, assuring the fans that their dreams are now his dreams.

The 61-year-old will hold his first news conference on Monday, Fenerbahçe announced.