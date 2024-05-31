Fenerbahce part ways with head coach Ismail Kartal

Turkish football club Fenerbahce parted ways with head coach Ismail Kartal on Friday.

"Thank you for everything, İsmail Kartal!" the club said in a brief statement on X.

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho has signed with the Istanbul club as manager on a two-year contract. "After verbal agreement in the morning, a deal sealed until June 2026 — a two-year contract for the Special One," Romano said on X.

Turkish Airlines, meanwhile, reshared on X its earlier TV commercial shot with Mourinho, who has also coached Chelsea. "Jose Mourinho's luggage has been seen at the airport! Where's the Special One headed next? Fly with Europe's best!" the national carrier wrote.

Fenerbahce finished the 2023-24 Turkish Super Lig season as runners-up with 99 points, three points behind champions Galatasaray.

Kartal joined Fenerbahce on a one-year contract last year, reuniting with the team for a third time as manager.

The 62-year-old previously managed Fenerbahce in the 2014-15 and 2021-22 seasons, and was assistant manager from 2010 to 2014. He bagged two Turkish Super Lig titles, two Turkish Cup trophies, and a Turkish Super Cup with the Yellow Canaries.