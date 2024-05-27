Panathinaikos win 1st Turkish Airlines EuroLeague title since 2011

Greek basketball club Panathinaikos AKTOR Athens beat Real Madrid 95-80 on Sunday to win the 2024 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague title, their first since 2011.

Real Madrid led the game at Berlin's Uber Arena 54-49 by the end of the second quarter, but Turkish coach Ergin Ataman's men fought during the rest of the game to emerge victorious.

In the third quarter, Real Madrid scored only seven points, but Panathinaikos racked up 15 to lead the showdown.

Panathinaikos dominated Real Madrid 95-80 and won this season's title after scoring 31 points in the fourth quarter while Real Madrid tallied 19.

Panathinaikos' Greek playmaker guard Kostas Sloukas scored 24 points against Real Madrid to be the top scorer of the game. He was named the Final Four MVP (Most Valuable Player).

U.S. guard Kendrick Nunn produced 21 points for the Greek side.

Real Madrid were led by Bosnian forward Dzanan Musa, who tallied 15 points.

Panathinaikos bagged their seventh EuroLeague title as the Greens previously won it in 1996, 2000, 2002, 2007, 2009 and 2011.

Real Madrid are still the record holders with 11 continental crowns.

Panathinaikos' boss Ataman won his third EuroLeague title as the 58-year-old previously guided Türkiye's Anadolu Efes to back-to-back 2021 and 2022 championships.

Earlier Sunday, Greek club Olympiacos beat their Turkish opponents Fenerbahçe Beko 87-84 in the third-place game at Uber Arena.