News Sports Leverkusen win German Cup title to complete domestic double

Leverkusen win German Cup title to complete domestic double

Granit Xhaka scored as a 10-man Bayer Leverkusen beat Kaiserslautern 1-0 to lift the German Cup in Berlin on Saturday, winning the club's first double. Crowned Bundesliga champions in mid-April, Leverkusen were made to fight hard against their second-division opponents, after Odilon Kossounou was sent off just before half-time.

DPA SPORTS Published May 25,2024 Subscribe

Bayer Leverkusen have added the German Cup title to their Bundesliga triumph and completed their maiden domestic double with a 1-0 win against second division team Kaiserslautern.



Granit Xhaka scored the winner in the 16th minute with a stunning long-distance shot after a sloppy clearance from the Kaiserslautern defence.



Leverkusen were down to 10 men since the 44th minute as Odilon Kossounou received a second yellow card for a foul on Boris Tomiak.



But Kaiserslautern weren't powerful enough to capitalize on their numerical superiority, despite an incredible support from their travelling fans.



This is Leverkusen's second triumph in the Cup after they took the trophy for the first time in 1993.









