Istanbul to host 2026 UEFA Europa League and 2027 Conference League finals - official

UEFA Executive Committee member Servet Yardımcı announced that the 2026 UEFA Europa League and 2027 UEFA Conference League finals will be played in Istanbul.

The UEFA Executive Committee meeting, attended by Servet Yardımcı, was held in Dublin, the capital of Ireland.

The committee decided that the 2026 UEFA Europa League final will be held at Tüpraş Stadium, where Beşiktaş plays their home matches, while the venue for the 2027 Conference League final will be announced later.

Tüpraş Stadium will host a UEFA final for the second time. In 2019, the UEFA Super Cup final between the two English teams Liverpool and Chelsea was held at the same venue, then known as Vodafone Park.















