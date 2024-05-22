Istanbul to host 2026 UEFA Europa League and 2027 Conference League finals - official

 Contact Us
Servet Yardımcı, a member of the UEFA Executive Committee, revealed that Istanbul will host the finals of the 2026 UEFA Europa League and the 2027 UEFA Conference League. The decision was made during the UEFA Executive Committee meeting in Dublin, Ireland.

Agencies and A News SPORTS
Published May 22,2024
The committee decided that the 2026 UEFA Europa League final will be held at Tüpraş Stadium, where Beşiktaş plays their home matches, while the venue for the 2027 Conference League final will be announced later.

Tüpraş Stadium will host a UEFA final for the second time. In 2019, the UEFA Super Cup final between the two English teams Liverpool and Chelsea was held at the same venue, then known as Vodafone Park.