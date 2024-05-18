MANCHESTER CITYS PHIL FODEN NAMED PLAYER OF SEASON IN ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

Manchester City's Phil Foden has been named the 2023/24 Premier League Player of the Season.

"To win this award is an achievement that I am extremely proud of," Foden said on Man City's official website.

"The Premier League is acknowledged as the greatest league in the world, and it is a pleasure to have been nominated with so many other great players who have all enjoyed special seasons for their clubs," he added.

Foden, 23, who is the Academy graduate, scored 17 goals and claimed eight assists this season.

The midfielder helped Manchester City win a UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, five English Premier League titles, four League Cups and two FA Cups.

In addition, Kevin De Bruyne bagged the award in both 2019/20 and 2021/22, Ruben Dias was the recipient in 2020/21 while Erling Haaland took last year's prize.

Vincent Kompany was also voted Player of the Season in 2011/12.

Foden bagged the award for the first time in his career.