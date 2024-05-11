Passanger plane carrying TSL team Kayserispor players hit by lightning

On Saturday, the plane transporting Kayserispor, slated to face Fenerbahçe in the Trendyol Süper Lig, was struck by lightning.



Reports have surfaced detailing moments of fear aboard the aircraft carrying Kayserispor's players, who are scheduled to visit Fenerbahçe in the Trendyol Süper Lig. It was disclosed on Saturday that the plane carrying the yellow-red team, set to be guests to Fenerbahçe, experienced a lightning strike.



In a statement on Saturday, the club spokesperson said: "The aircraft transporting Kayserispor's players had to make an emergency landing in Kayseri. Fortunately, the team's health condition in Kayserispor is satisfactory."





















