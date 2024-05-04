Real Madrid put one hand on title with Cadiz win

Real Madrid earned a comfortable 3-0 win over Cadiz which ensures they will win La Liga if Barcelona fail to beat Girona later Saturday.

Los Blancos did their homework against the Andalucian stragglers to move a step closer to a record-extending 36th Spanish title, which could be theirs within a matter of hours.

Brahim Diaz netted in the 51st minute to put Madrid ahead and then set up Jude Bellingham for the second, with Joselu tapping home a third to leave Madrid just one point away from clinching the title.

"We leave our skins out there on the pitch to live moments like today's, we are so close to the league," Joselu told Real Madrid TV.

"There are young players who are very hungry for titles, veterans who are delighted to be here... and these are special moments."

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti played a heavily rotated side ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The coach selected only captain Nacho Fernandez from the starting line-up that earned a 2-2 draw in Bavaria this week.

Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois started for the first time after a nine-month lay off after a knee injury and kept a clean sheet.

Madrid midfielder Luka Modric became the oldest player to appear for the club in La Liga, at 38 years and 238 days, breaking late Hungarian great Ferenc Puskas' record from 1965 by five days.

Madrid striker Joselu came close to reaching a dangerous cross and Chris Ramos fired off target for the visitors in an otherwise slow start at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ruben Sobrino barged his way past Eder Militao on the counter-attack after half an hour but Nacho slid in well to thwart him as he prepared to shoot.

The visitors, 18th and still battling to stay up, shaded the first half, although Dani Ceballos had a shot blocked after Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma went walkabout at a corner.





