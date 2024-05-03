Verstappen fastest in Miami practice but trouble for Leclerc

World champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull posted the fastest time in practice at the Miami Grand Prix on Friday while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc managed just three laps.

Verstappen, who has won four of the five Formula One races this season, posted a best lap time of 1:28.595 despite having some handling issues earlier in the season.

The Dutchman, who has won both the previous Miami races, finished with a time 0.105 quicker than McLaren's Australian driver Oscar Piastri.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was third fastest followed by George Russell of Mercedes.

Leclerc over-steered at turn 16 and spun out, with his stranded vehicle blocking the track and bringing an early red flag.

The session was the only practice ahead of Saturday's qualifying. The drivers will return to the track later on Friday for the sprint race qualifying.

The sprint race will be held on Saturday ahead of qualifying for Sunday's race.